A memorial, honoring people who have died of COVID-19, illuminated a park in Fulton County on Christmas Day.
Residents in Hapeville paid tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a luminary memorial.
“It’s sobering,” said Barry McCasland. “I think it’s best, especially around the holidays, if we all take a moment out of our day to reflect and remember these people and their souls.”
As of Friday, at least 330,000 Americans have died due to the virus; nearly 10,000 of them are Georgians.
The 400 luminaries, that lined the stone bleachers in John R. Lewis Park, each represented roughly 800 souls who will never see Christmas again.
“It’s just unbelievable to see,” said one East Point resident, who stopped to view the memorial.
Dewey McGeoch was the artist behind the memorial. The Hapeville resident said he created it out of frustration.
“I’ve been very fortunate it hasn’t touched me,” McGeoch said. “I thought, ‘when are we going to stop and have a moment of silence or some national agreement that this is happening and that it’s a horrible thing?’”
Not in a position to stir the national narrative, McGeoch chose to do something in his own community to honor the victims.
“This was my way to reach out and go, ‘I’m grateful I’m safe and I’m really sorry that you have to go through this,’” McGeoch said. “It’s just an acknowledgement.”
A tribute recognizing the darkness of the pandemic while also seeing the light ahead.
McGeoch says the community really made the tribute possible. He asked for donations and they raised more than they needed, allowing McGeoch to write a check to the Atlanta Community Food Bank more than $2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.