ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The wife of former President Jimmy Carter is no stranger to taking care of family members.
Rosalynn Carter began a lifetime of caring for family members at the age of 12 when her father died. On Tuesday, President Carter was recovering from a broken pelvis at their home in Plains. She is tending to him and at the same time bringing a convention of caregivers to Atlanta to discuss what she calls a public healthcare crisis in the making.
The world knows the Carter Center for settling International disputes, fighting diseases and monitoring elections.
This issue is much closer to home, and affects every family looking ahead to care for loved ones with dementia, Alzheimer’s, opioid abuse, and mental illness.
Mrs. Carter’s guests at lunch included Sesame Street muppets, leaders of non profit agencies, business leaders and caregivers of veterans. They are helping raise awareness of the joys and sorrows of taking care of parents and children and usually not getting paid.
Between 40 and 50 million Americans care for family members. That is as many people giving care as the number of Americans with outstanding student loans, which seems to get a lot more attention.
Rosalynn Carter began this institute when she and Jimmy left the White House. She and the hundreds of people at the conference are calling for a united policy of supporting caregivers, including encouraging them to seek care for themselves when the burdens grow heavy.
Jennifer Olsen is an epidemiologist, taking the lead at the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving based in Plains, at Georgia Southwestern University.
She points out that the issue is one of national economic interest. Why? Because caregivers save enormous medical costs when they keep loved ones at home.
Dr. Olson and first lady Mrs. Carter remind us all that we are caregivers much of the time and will probably all be in need of care one day.
