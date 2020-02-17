COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A rare black coyote that had been lurking in Cobb County since December has been captured and now has a new home at Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Atlanta Coyote Project announced the news on Monday via its Facebook page. The coyote, now named Carmine, had been frequently spotted in the Smyrna/Vinings and East Cobb area.

A Vinings resident, Vickie, recently told CBS46’s Molly McCollum that she spotted the coyote playing with her 70-pound lab. She said the coyote seemed to have no interest in the lab, but later attacked her 12-pound Daschund.

Vickie said after surgery and a few staples, her dog was going to be fine but said she and her neighbors were uncomfortable with how comfortable the coyote was with people.

Kaitlyn Goode, program manager of Urban Wildlife Development at the DNR, told CBS46 that it's important to "haze" the coyotes when you see them. That means making as much noise as possible to reinforce their natural fear of humans.

If you would like to contribute toward the long-term care of Carmine, click here to make a tax-deductible donation through the Atlanta Coyote Project, or by giving directly to Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary or Sanders Wildlife, Inc.