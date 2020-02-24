Luxury car dealership fails customers with faulty repairs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marissa, Jessi’ca, Meloni and Theresa all have something in common.
“I went in to purchase four new tires and my tires flew off,” said Meloni Boatswain.
“I went in to have the tire pressure checked on my car and they wrecked it,” said Theresa Hill.
"You gonna fix the reservoir but you wanna charge me for the damage it caused," said Jessi’ca Coley.
“I went in for a recall and now I’m having issues with my vehicle,” said Marissa Ragin.
All of these complaints are from the same luxury dealership.
“Do you think this is a reflection of Mercedes-Benz?”asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
“I know it's not. I’ve had Mercedes since the 90s. I know that's not what they stood for then,” said Hill.
"My life was spared that day,” said Boatswain. We first told you her story in January.
And then Theresa’s.
“Here I am it’s been a year, I’m still in a loaner car,” said Hill.
Similar complaints came flooding into our newsroom about the service at Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South.
“It’s been two-and-a-half weeks and it’s still rattling from the messed-up recall, I'm scared,” said Ragin.
Another person saying his car was stolen from the dealership while it was being serviced. They each say management at the dealership has been hard to deal with.
“I've been here four hours, he's still on a conference call and will not come out and speak to me,” said Boatswain.
The dealership's management did send CBS46 a lengthy email, which read in part: "The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us... however, it is also a business run by people and at times -- mistakes are made. We must emphasize not all of the facts concerning these incidents have been accurately portrayed."
They later sent the following statement regarding the repair mishaps.
Thank you for the opportunity to comment on your recent reports concerning our dealership.
At this time, we feel it is appropriate to clear up several mischaracterizations of our business in your recent reports concerning two customers of Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South. In both the instance of Ms. Boatswain and Ms. Hill, we initially chose to refrain from correcting what we believe to be inaccuracies in your reporting. However, we now feel it necessary to shed light on some critical details missing from your two reports.
We are a successful Mercedes-Benz dealership with a thriving service business which serves thousands of guests in the Atlanta area every year. The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us and we strive to provide exceptional service to each and every one of our guests. However, it is also a business run by people and at times -- mistakes are made. When we make mistakes we do our best to acknowledge them, correct them and go above and beyond to make the situation right. Unfortunately, in both of these cases, we must emphasize not all of the facts concerning these incidents have been accurately portrayed.
Starting with Ms. Boatswain, your story stated that the tire fell off her vehicle a short time after leaving Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South. Our service records indicate that this incident occurred 4 days and 96 miles after she picked up her vehicle from our facility. There are many potential causes that may have contributed to the loss of a wheel and tire (road impact, attempted theft/tampering, etc.). The important thing, is that independent of the cause, Ms. Boatswain did not get hurt and we have worked diligently to make things right. Our efforts include communicating with Ms. Boatswain about how to make things right and entering into an agreement with her on January 1, 2020.
Unfortunately, these important details about the time, driving distance, and effort to make things right were missing from the initial January 2 report. We continue to work with Ms. Boatswain and are doing our best to make things right and provide exceptional customer service.
In regard to Ms. Hill, there are also several points associated with her account of the events to date that we wish to clarify – along with our efforts to address them. While we acknowledge that the initial lot damage that occurred to her 2007 E Class while at our dealership was caused by an accident on the part of one of our porters, we have been exceedingly patient and consistent with our communication.
Since the time of the accident, we have provided Ms. Hill with a Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicle – free of charge. This represents 12 months in a current or one year old Mercedes – at no cost. While the value of her fully repaired 2007 vehicle with the most generous of consideration is well under $8,000, she now insists we replace it with a new or certified pre owned car which would have a value of upwards of $30,000.
I think we can agree this is an excessive request.
You may want to ask Ms. Hill why, despite several requests, she has refused to return our complimentary courtesy vehicle, months after the repairs to the vehicle have been completed? While we want to make the situation right and resolve it fairly, in this case it appears unlikely that will be possible.
We understand the need to investigate the facts. In support of this, we hope the following will assist you in your quest to outline the complete chronology of events, and the effort by our staff to make things right and provide exceptional customer service at all times.
In closing, we would like to emphasize that every member of our 100 employee Mercedes-Benz Atlanta South team is dedicated to serve the thousands of satisfied customers we service every year at our dealership.
We sincerely hope this letter serves to further outline the facts to date.
We asked Mercedes-Benz USA about their investigation into concerns raised by Meloni Boatswain and Theresa Hill.
Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South is an independent business. However, representatives of MBUSA have been in contact with management of the MB Atlanta South to review these issues as well as their concerted efforts to resolve them.
Mercedes-Benz USA wouldn't discuss termination of a dealership's franchise license.
Georgia has car franchise laws which says that Mercedes-Benz use would need to give a logical reason for termination and 180 days notice, with exception to serious offenses by the dealership in question - then 180 days would not be necessary.
“The fact that Mercedes-Benz corporate doesn't think this is serious enough to look into right away, that's a problem,” said Boatswain.
The sad part is there is something else they all now have in common.
“We will never buy another Mercedes-Benz,” said Boatswain, Hill, Ragin and Coley.
