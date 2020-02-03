BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) - Police recovered three stolen luxury vehicles valued at nearly $400,000 behind a motel in DeKalb County.
Atlanta Police alerted Brookhaven Police about a stolen Rolls Royce. Brookhaven officers located not only the Rolls Royce but two Maseratis behind a Buford Highway motel Friday.
Officers kept an eye on the stolen cars until the suspects returned. Officers arrested a 31-year-old Snellville man, Yves Amakon, and two men from Texas, Lester Price, Jr., 30, of Houston and 24-year-old Julian Callahan of Katy.
The stolen vehicles will be returned to the owners in Texas. The three suspects were taken to DeKalb County jail with theft by receiving stolen property.
