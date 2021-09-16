ATLANTA (CBS46) – If you’ve spent much time in midtown lately, you’ve probably noticed several high-rise buildings are under construction. Like most of them, construction of the luxury hotel Epicurean Atlanta got underway before the start of the pandemic.
Epicurean opened to the public Thursday as Georgia’s daily COVID-19 cases began coming down from yet another spike.
Hiring employees during a pandemic hasn’t been easy, acknowledged the hotel’s general manager Marc Bauer.
“However, we benefit from the shiny new thing on the block,” Bauer said.
Epicurean Atlanta, midtown’s only food and wine centric hotel, is a member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection and the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, a collaboration between Mainsail Lodging & Development and the legendary Bern’s Steak House in Tampa.
Its front desk sits inside its signature restaurant called the Reverence, which has an open kitchen and features Executive Chef Ewart Wardhaugh who wears a microphone and describes to guests how he’s preparing for the next meal.
“The point of that is to make sure that we hit you with a ‘bam’ and a ‘Wow, this is truly a different hotel,’” said Bauer.
He said when COVID cases are low again, the restaurant will invite guests on tours of the kitchen.
Unique dining experiences are at every turn from its poolside restaurant called Aerial Kitchen & Bar to its theater-style culinary classroom called Epicurean Theater.
“I describe this as ‘Food Network' live,’" said Tom Haines, Vice President of Operations at Mainsail Lodging & Development. “You can watch TV at home, and there are all these cooking shows, and you never are able to taste, smell or touch the food. Well, you can come here and be part of the action.”
“This hotel is so unique. It wasn’t just any hotel I wanted to work for. It was this one,” said Gai Spann.
Before the pandemic, Spann owned a travel agency for 16 years.
“When COVID hit, everything stopped,” she said.
During the down time, she got her masters degree, and now she’s Epicurean Atlanta’s front desk supervisor. She believes the travel industry is recovering.
“People are itching to get back out there,” Spann said. “There’s a huge pent-up demand.”
Epicurean Atlanta is still looking for employees to fill a variety of job positions. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.