ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- One week after Lyft driver Alicia Dukes said she was sexually assaulted by one of her passengers, she met with Atlanta Police on Monday and identified her attacker in a line-up of photographs.
“I knew when I saw the picture that it was him,” Dukes said. “On a scale of 1-10 he was like how sure are you? And I was like a 10. That’s him.”
Dukes said the man is known as Francisco on his Lyft profile. She says he asked her to come inside his home to have a beer. When she declined, Dukes said Francisco reached up into the front seat and groped her.
“The very first night I had a nightmare that I woke up and he was standing over my bed,” Dukes said.
Since that disturbing day, Dukes said her attacker has contacted her through social media and he even got a hold of a phone number she uses on her business profile.
“I saw that he texted me and it said Hi. And I said hey who is this? And he responded back and said this is Franco, remember?” Dukes said.
Atlanta Police named Francisco as their number one suspect in the incident report which was released on Monday. As for Dukes, she’s in the process of obtaining a restraining order.
“I think I’ll be more satisfied when he’s behind bars,” Dukes said.
Dukes said she even received a phone call from Francisco Monday afternoon. She did not answer that call.
A spokesperson for Lyft told CBS46 that Francisco has been permanently banned from their platform.
