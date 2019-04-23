ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) From the moment Alicia Dukes became a Lyft driver, she’s had to deal with some crazy passengers.
“This wasn’t the first time somebody asked me to come have drinks, but it was definitely the first time somebody decided they wanted to put their hands on me,” Dukes said.
But Sunday night one of those customers crossed the line.
“He was like I’ll give you some money if you give me oral sex,” Dukes said.
Dukes said this man known as Francisco, on his Lyft profile, asked her to come inside his home to have a beer and that’s where her troubles began.
“I told him no I don't do stuff like that and he was like please, please let's just go in the house and I was like no I'm ok. Then he asked me to do it in the car with him and I was like no and I asked him to get out and he wouldn't get out,” Dukes said.
When she told him the ride was over, Dukes said Francisco reached up into the front seat and grabbed her breast, behind, thighs and then forced his hands in between her legs.
“So, I like pushed him and I unbuckled my seat belt and jumped out of my car real fast and he got out from the rear passenger side,” Dukes said.
That’s when Dukes called the police and turned to her mother for support.
“This is a very bad situation and I don’t wish this on anyone,” Alicia’s Mother Vanita Rodgers said.
CBS46 spoke with an officer at the Atlanta Police Department today and they are investigating the incident, but the owner of the Texaco gas station on Piedmont Road in Buckhead said the police have yet to come by and speak with staff at the store.
Employees told CBS46 they've seen Francisco at the store before and he's almost always intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.