VININGS, GA (CBS46) A former Lyft driver has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a Cobb County jury found him guilty of a raping an intoxicated woman in 2016.
On the morning of December 10th, Jerome Antonio Booze picked up an intoxicated woman from a bar in Atlanta around 4 a.m. She had been out all night celebrating a friends' 21st birthday.
Booze, 40, drove the woman to her Vinings apartment where he climbed into the backseat of the vehicle and raped the victim.
The following day the victim experienced flashbacks of someone having sex with her but was unable to recall how she had gotten home. It was later determined the victim's friends called the Lyft for her and assisted her into the car due to her being intoxicated.
She notified her parents of the rape and then went to Grady Hospital where a rape kit was performed, prompting an investigation into the incident.
When Cobb Police spoke with Booze, he initially denied having any sexual encounter with the victim, however his story quickly changed. He then told police the two did in fact have sex and that the victim was the initiator.
Despite his recollection of the victim sleeping most of the drive and throwing up twice in the backseat, he claimed to not know she was intoxicated.
In court he testified that the victim "held his arm down and climbed on him," insinuating that he was the one who had been raped.
"This predator exploited a position of trust and targeted a vulnerable, intoxicated female," said Senior ADA Courtney Veal.
Superior Court Judge Ann Harris told the courtroom it was clear the victim was unable to consent to sex.
"She was vulnerable and she was at your mercy. You decided you were going to have sex with her, and that is rape," said Harris to Booze.
Following his 35-year sentence, he is also required to serve life on probation and register as a sex offender.
"This verdict demonstrates that those who prey on women who do not have the capacity to consent will be held accountable," added Veal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.