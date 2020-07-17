(CBS46)-- Rideshare company Lyft is making changes to its health and safety guidelines as coronavirus cases climb in the United States.
That includes new physical barriers for frequent drivers. The company says it has already distributed partitions to frequent drivers and members of the Express Drive rental program in Atlanta, Denver, and Baltimore. The program will expand to other cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Phoenix, Washington D.C., and New York City later this month.
Later this summer, the company says it will make the partitions and other safety supplies available on its online store.
You can read more about this initiative here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.