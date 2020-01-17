ATLANTA (CBS46) – As Georgia lawmakers near a deal to tighten tax collections on some online sales, at least one tech company pushed back against the plan. Lyft said Friday the potential rideshare tax would give Georgia one of the highest taxes of this type in the country.
"An 8.9 percent tax, as passed in HB 276, is one of the highest rideshare taxes in the country and will hurt those who rely on Lyft for rides to work, doctor's appointments, and the grocery store, as well as an alternative to driving after drinking,” Lyft said in a statement. “We stand ready to work with Georgia lawmakers on a solution to ensure rideshare remains affordable and reliable for riders and a flexible earning opportunity for drivers.”
As written, the current bill will try to ensure companies providing online marketplaces to third-party sellers collect taxes on sales to Georgia residents. EBay, Etsy, Lyft, and others would be among the marketplaces targeted by the proposed bill.
The Associated Press reported the state estimates tightening the tax on marketplaces could increase revenue by $78 million per year for the state government and $65 million for local governments in the first year alone.
