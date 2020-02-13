ATLANTA (CBS46)—Lyft released its long-anticipated economic impact study for Atlanta.
According to Lyft, key findings of the report include:
• 60% of riders have used a Lyft service to get to or from public transit
• 37% of Lyft riders do not own or lease a personal vehicle
• 40% use Lyft to get around when public transit does not operate
• 55% of rides start or end in low income areas
• 90% of riders living with a disability state that Lyft has increased their independence
“Every day, people across Atlanta use the Lyft platform for reliable, affordable transportation and a flexible earnings opportunity,” said Sam Bond, southeast regional director for Lyft.
“We’re proud to continue operating and investing in the Atlanta community to benefit the city, riders and drivers, and we look forward to continuing to find new ways to ensure transportation access is available to everyone.”
For complete details of the report, click:https://bit.ly/2uKMvOb
