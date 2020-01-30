ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The state spent nearly $2 million to train 33 Georgia troopers who ended up getting fired or resigning less than a year after graduating from the academy.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced it fired 30 troopers Wednesday for cheating on an online exam as cadets. The 106th trooper school graduated 33 troopers in August. In addition to the 30 fired Wednesday, one was fired in October, another previously resigned, and a third is on military leave serving overseas.

DPS Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough said the fired troopers admitted to cheating on an online exam about speed detection by sharing answers, looking up answers online, and one cadet even had a civilian outside of the agency take his test for him.

CBS46 requested information from Georgia State Patrol about the cost of putting the troopers through training.

The cost of the 33 cadets from the 106th trooper school from the start until graduation was $1,837,383. That's more than $55,000 per trooper. The cost includes salaries, fringes, ammo and fuel for trooper school, room and meals at Georgia Public Safety Training Center, annual recurring Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)/software costs, and all supplies issued to them from cadet uniforms, training uniforms, and trooper uniforms. The cost doesn't include patrol vehicles, portable radios, or the cost of laptops.

CBS46 has also requested how much money the troopers made after graduation before they were fired and has not yet received those figures.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council is now launching its own investigation into all of the fired troopers and will determine whether to impose any sanctions, which could include revoking their peace officer certification.

"We take this particular investigation extremely seriously because it does deal with integrity, so I think POST Council will look at this very closely," said Mike Ayers, executive director of the POST Council.

"We live in a society today where the actions of police officers are oftentimes scrutinized as you might well imagine, so the integrity of a police officer is really everything they have. It is critical for their testimony in a court of law," he said.

Col. McDonough also requested the POST Council conduct an audit of the GSP training program to see if any changes need to be made.

"I think it is a very prudent decision on his part," said Ayers.

McDonough already announced he will do away with the online form of the exam on which the troopers cheated and will have it taken in a traditional classroom setting proctored by an instructor in the future.

"My heart goes out to Col. McDonough because I know what a man of integrity he is and I know how professional the Georgia State Patrol is as an organization, so it's hurtful in that sense, having been a state employee for more than 30 years and having worked with that agency on many, many different situations," said Ayers, a former GBI agent.

He said, "Officers have nothing if they don’t have their credibility.”

GSP encourages anyone who received a speeding ticket from one of the fired officers to call the court number on their ticket to ask the court system how it will proceed in light of the troopers getting fired.

Related article: