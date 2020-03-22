MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) – Community advocates along with MUST Ministries have come together to help families and seniors in need during the coronavirus crisis by turning the former Mableton Fire Station, located at 5656 Mableton Parkway, into a temporary food pantry.
Non-perishable food items are now being accepted at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturday. Contact organizers to arrange alternate drop-off times.
The following items are needed:
Monetary donations can be made through MUST Ministries. Contact organizers to become a volunteer. For more information, contact Terry Alexis Cummings at TCUMMINGSDST1@GMAIL.COM or Shelia Edwards: SHELIA@TRAPPCOMM.COM.
