COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police want to know who is responsible for a fatal residential shooting that took place over the weekend.
Police say Donnell Joseph Diggins was shot after responding to a knock at the door in the 6700 block of Queen Mill Road on Sunday. Witnesses say the 30-year-old was shot at the front door by a black male who fled the scene in a black vehicle around noon.
The suspect is believed to have fired multiple shots at the home while driving away.
Diggins was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
