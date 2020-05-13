MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The SAE School in Mableton is preparing to welcome back its student body next month. School officials have made drastic changes to try to keep both students and faculty healthy.
Before anyone can enter the school, they’ll have their temperatures checked. Only one person at a time is allowed inside of the lobby, where they’ll be required to sanitize their hands.
“Because we never closed our pre-school, it’s been open the whole time, we’ve been able to learn from the procedures that we’ve put in place,” said SAE School principal Desmond Bobbett.
The SAE school is private and a has a little more than 250 students enrolled from pre-school to 8th grade. Parents are not required to send their students back, SAE is offering the option to digitally learn from home.
“Being able to distance kids as much as we can in the classrooms,” Bobbett said.
On occasions when students are required to work with others, Bobbett said they’ll stay with the same group.
Students, separated by grade, will enter the building through different doors. The school is no longer holding assemblies. Students will eat lunch inside of classrooms and staff members are required to wear masks.
While this is what one small school is able to do, what about larger school districts? CBS46 is learning more about what some metro-Atlanta school districts are considering come fall.
The Dekalb County School District is considering modifying its school calendar to delay the start of the school year and virtual instruction. Fulton County Schools is considering having employees wear face coverings and letting most students take home school-issued devices.
Gwinnett County Public Schools is considering digital learning with small in-school group opportunities for new students and kindergartners.
While other schools have a bit of time to figure things out, the SAE school will be among the first to reopen for all of its students. School officials said their plan is fluid and can change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.