ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Local actor and star of CBS’ hit show MacGyver is opening up about working in a toxic environment on the set of the show.
Lucas Till’s story, along with many other celebrities in Hollywood including Atlanta resident Tamar Braxton, is highlighting the harmful mental health impact of a toxic work environment. The actor says during season one of the hit show he even contemplated suicide.
Lucas, a Marietta, Georgia native, has been playing the lead role of MacGyver since the reboot aired in 2016.
"People weren't really sure how long it was going to last, myself included," said Lucas. "I just didn't know if people were going to receive me very well."
On the outside, things were going great for the local star. He was working in his hometown and enjoying success of a hit show.
"Yeah, it was actually really nice," he added.
But things are not always what they appear. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Lucas revealed he considered taking his own life. In an exposé on former showrunner Peter Lenkov, Lucas says he endured numerous instances of body shaming, on set verbal abuse and bullying.
"I was suicidal that first year on the show because of the way he made me feel, but the way he's treated the people around me, that's just my breaking point," adds the actor.
Lucas also blames the former showrunner for creating a hostile work environment. The 29-year-old claims he brought his concerns to CBS several times, including writing a 5-page letter to HR earlier this year.
Lucas also recalled a scene that required him to wear a hospital gown.
"He [Lenkov] said my legs were hideous and we can never show them again."
Experts say these are common signs of a toxic work place:
- If you face daily major stresses
- You constantly feel devalued
- Begin and end your day dreading your job
Aside from Macgver, Lenkov also oversaw "Hawaii Five-O" and "Magnum PI." He was fired in early July. At first he denied any and all allegations of abuse, but has since apologized.
Following Lenkov’s dismissal, CBS released a statement which reads:
“Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets.”
If you experience suicidal thoughts or have lost someone to suicide, the following post could be potentially triggering. You can contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741741.
