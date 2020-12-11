The star of CBS’s hit series Macgyver is living a much more relaxed life these days following a shakeup on the set of the show.
Earlier this summer Marietta native Lucas Till opened up about working in a toxic environment on the set of the show. Lucas confessed he endured numerous instances of body shaming, on set verbal abuse and bullying from former showrunner Peter Lenkov. The actor says during season one of the show he even contemplated suicide.
Thankfully those days are behind him
“Well I just started it, started while we did the show and all the manifesting right now is to have a good day every day and it’s worked. I don’t go in to work dreading it,” said the star of his self-care practices.
Now that Lucas is enjoying life he’s also glad to be back at work. He and his fellow Phoenix secret agents are now back on the set for a series of new adventures.
“The show is going to be great because there’s going to be some stuff that we’re shooting integrating into stuff that was already shot a year ago, and that stuff was great but our show runner Monica Mason has just been killing it,” he explained.
Season 4 of the show ended abruptly when COVID-19 halted production. For season 5, the rebooted 80’s action picks up from where things left off with the team battling to take down shadowy eco-
