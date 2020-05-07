ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There’s some good news for MacGyver fans. The show, which has been a Friday night hit on CBS was just renewed for season 5.
And there’s also one more new episode to enjoy this Friday.
Given the pandemic, there’s a lot of uncertainty of when the cast will be able to be back together in Atlanta to start taping. The good news is the star Lucas Till is dishing on the final episode and what he’s been up too during quarantine
Things are about to get explosive in the last episode of MacGyver’s season 4. This Friday is the culmination of a season-long arc where MacGyver and the Phoenix team fight to prevent another organization from detonating a weapon of mass destruction.
“You know, we confront our big bad guy Codex who has been living in the shadow like the illuminati, and they’re trying to plan to wipe out a portion of the Earth’s population so they can reset it. So you think does Mac really believe in their cause or is he trying to infiltrate it and so we will find out on Friday.”
Lucas Till and I go way back to season 2 of the show. I typically meet the Atlanta native at the local set of the CBS show. But given the current times, we had to adjust.
The actor has been sheltering in place at home. A feeling he’s familiar with.
“Honestly it’s been no different than normal. When I’m on hiatus sit in my house like Pablo Escobar in Narcos when he just sits outside and doesn’t know what to do with his life.”
Typically Lucas would be getting ready to shoot the upcoming season 5 of the series in July. Given the pandemic, film dates are unclear.
“No one is really going to want to get close to each other and exchange stuff. It’s going to make things really interesting because we work so closely, I mean when you get makeup done someone is close,” he says.
Lucas adds tat he has reunited with his cast members online.
“Yea it was really fun, it was like an hour long [the Zoom gathering] because you can’t guarantee the connection between that many people so we kept repeating stuff, but it was fun though. We got to talk for an hour which would have never happened if we had not done that.”
And while off air relationships between the cast members are always friendly expect the season 4 finale to be much more adversary and intense.
As for the release date of season 5, due to the pandemic the traditional fall launch of MacGyver may be pushed back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.