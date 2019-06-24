NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a man they said raped and sodomized a woman. Police explained the man also tried to rape and sodomize a friend of the first victim the following day but was unsuccessful.
The two victims, who were also roommates, lived at the Estates 1700 apartment homes in Norcross.
“The roommate is a few months pregnant and he still attempted this,” Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. Police are now looking to get the suspect in Custody before he strikes again.
Gwinnett Police told CBS46 that on April 13 they received a call from a woman who was five months pregnant. The woman said her roommate’s boyfriend attempted to rape and sodomize her. When she refused, he threatened her with a machete. Fortunately she was able to fight him off.
His girlfriend wasn’t as lucky.
“She said that he had a machete that he held by her side while he was forcing her to do this and she was telling him no, no I don’t want to participate. I don’t want to do this, please stop and he continued on,” said Rundles.
In the police report the woman stated she and her boyfriend, a man who goes by the alias Elvin Amaya went to a bar. When they returned home, Amaya drunk and high on meth roared into a jealous rage and ultimately sodomized her. Amaya even threatened to harm her family back in Honduras if she called police.
She decided to notify police of the attack only after learning her roommate was also a victim. As for her former boyfriend, he’s still on the loose. Police are having trouble tracking him down because neither victim knew his real name.
“Somebody that’s willing to do that to someone that he claims to love and live with, also to a dear friend of hers a roommate or whoever, he needs to be getting off the streets very quickly so he doesn’t continue that violent behavior,” Rundles explained.
Gwinnet Police are asking the public to notify their department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 immediately if you know his real name or whereabouts. There is a cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest.
Police are also asking any other women who might have been victimized by this him in the past to come forward and report.
