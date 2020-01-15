MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monroe Police and the ATF are investigating after thieves broke into a business and stole two dozen guns.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Trading Place Pawn and Sales in Monroe.
Owner Deborah Knight said three people with their faces covered hopped the outside fence, broke into the front door and quickly went to work while the alarm was going off.
"They went directly to the handgun cabinet. The third one went directly to the wall and started grabbing guns," she said. "I feel assured that they had been in here before and they knew our layout. They did not stop until they got to the guns."
The three were in and out in less than one minute, making off with 21 handguns, one rifle and two machine guns. Knight said people are able to rent the machine guns to fire at their shooting range at the business.
"These are dangerous guns in the hands of the wrong people," she said.
Investigators are using surveillance video to track down information about the three burglars.
"It's terrible. You think you work hard for something and then these people want to come in and take what you worked hard for, it’s not a good feeling," said Knight.
She fears where the guns will end up.
"It makes me mad. I’m just angry that somebody would do this," said Knight. "Whoever it is it's probably somebody that has a record who should not have firearms and he’s going to sell them to people who have records and should not have firearms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.