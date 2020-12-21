Meals on Wheels, like many nonprofits, has seen a decline in donations since the pandemic, but an unexpected gift is helping them fill the gap.
“Meals to seniors that is our number one mission,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram the CEO of Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
Crusoe-Ingram says the organization currently provides about 500 meals to seniors in need. But, there is an additional 400 seniors on their waitlist who they currently cannot serve.
“Our list of seniors who need food continues to grow, we do not have the funds to feed all of those seniors nor do we the kitchen capacity,” added Crusoe-Ingram.
But an unexpected donation is helping to easy that burden.
“We were among 380 not for profits around the county who received a gift from Mackenzie Scott. I feel astounded, grateful, just incredibly grateful, and surprised,” said Crusoe-Ingram.
Scott who is an author and the ex-wife of Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, has donated a total of $4 billion in the last four months. In a Twitter post made back in July, Scott wrote, "Following up on the commitment I made last year to give away the majority of my wealth in my lifetime". The dollar amount of Scott’s donation to the Atlanta Meals On Wheels is being kept private, but we’re told it’s the largest single donation anyone has made to the organization.
But Crusoe-Ingram says the donation doesn’t completely get them out of the woods. “Because of the growing need of hunger among seniors that gift does not take us to an indefinite place a feeding seniors," added Crusoe-Ingram.
To donate to Meals on Wheels go to https://mowatl.org/
