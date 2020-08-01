BIBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Macon man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while attending a party in Bibb County Friday night.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Mikado Avenue after reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, witnesses told police a 28-year-old man was struck in the head during the party after an unknown suspect started shooting.
The victim was then transported to the Navicent Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition at this time.
No one else was injured during the incident, officers told CBS46 News.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
