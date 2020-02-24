ATLANTA (CBS46)—A Fortune 500 company is bringing more technology jobs to Midtown.
According to the Georgia The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Macy’s will open a new office at Atlanta’s T3 West Midtown, located on 17th Street.
The new facility will house technology operations for Macy’s and the company will maintain its current Johns Creek technology facility.
Officials said this $14 million project will add 630 new jobs.
“The Macy’s footprint is historic in Atlanta, and we appreciate the company’s latest investment here in the technology sector,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.
“The Macy’s Technology location in Johns Creek has clearly made an impact with company leaders, and the high-tech jobs that will be kept there and created in Midtown Atlanta are further evidence that our ever-expanding technology talent is a major asset to the state.”
According to state economic officials, majority of the new positions will be centered on software development.
“Macy’s is thrilled to establish an expanded, geographically consolidated technology hub in Atlanta with our new site in Midtown and maintain our Johns Creek campus,” said Naveen Krishna, chief technology officer of Macy’s, Inc.
“The new site in Midtown will further allow Macy’s to leverage the diversity and depth of technical expertise and skills available in the Atlanta area and enable us to exceed our omni-channel customers’ expectations through a seamless shopping experience across our stores, digital properties, and mobile app.”
Individuals interested in pursuing career opportunities with Macy’s may apply online at www.macysjobs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.