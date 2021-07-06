ATLANTA (CBS46) — Macy's is holding a national hiring event with more than 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs available in Georgia.
The event takes place Thursday, July 15, at more than 500 stores nationwide. Locally, it will happen at Macy's Stone Mountain Fulfillment Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Macy's Johns Creek facility from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Macy's is hiring for both store and warehouse opportunities along with technology-based roles. The retailer says candidates are encouraged to apply online here before the big hiring day.
Between the two local locations, Macy's is hiring for more than 50 fulfillment jobs and 250 technology-based positions. Macy's shared it usually conducts most store position interviews online but that walk-in applicants are still welcome for an on-the-spot interview.
For a list of available positions in the Atlanta area and beyond, click here.
