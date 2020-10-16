ATLANTA (CBS46)—Macy’s is holding a national holiday hiring event to fill 750 jobs in Georgia.
The event will take place on October 22, and they are looking to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment center.
Officials noted the positions will offer competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, and a merchandise discount.
All candidates for in-store jobs will be interviewed over the telephone.
The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and candidates are asked to apply for the positions online at macysjobs.com before the hiring event.
Some highlights of Macy’s seasonal hiring program include:
• Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.
• Macy’s migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 to permanent positions.
• Approximately one third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.
• The average length of service among Macy’s, Inc. professional and hourly colleagues is 10 years and 7 years, respectively.
