DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Imagine you are driving along a busy interstate when you see money randomly falling in the air. Would you pick it up or keep going?
For some drivers traveling on I-285 on Tuesday, that's a reality they were met with. It all happened near the Ashford-Dunwoody Road exit where more than $100,000 fell onto the interstate from an armored truck.
Drivers made their way to the shoulder and made a mad dash to grab as much cash as possible. Twenty-four hours later and people were still out looking for any leftover cash they could find.
"When I pulled up it was about miles of cars out there. Everybody looking for the money," said Tamika Bonds.
Unfortunately, Dunwoody Police say the money is not for keeps. Still lines of cars continued to pull up on Wednesday.
Police are now asking those who pocketed the loose cash to return it immediately, or risk being arrested.
"Theft of lost or mislaid property by taking would apply in this situation and a person committing the offense could face up to 20 years in prison," said Sergeant Robert Parsons.
Police plan to track down the license plates seen in a video of drivers stopping in grabbing cash -- from there, charges would follow.
So far at least two people have turned the cash they managed to grab.
