ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Mothers against drunk drivers wants to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve.
From 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve in 2017, there were 1,143 drunk driving fatalities across the country, accounting for 29 percent of all traffic fatalities.
Drunk driving is the leading killer on our roadways and has claimed the lives of 375 people in Georgia in 2018. Every single one of those deaths is 100% preventable. In addition, driving while impaired by other drugs — legal and illegal — causes devastating and preventable tragedies.
MADD would also like to remind everyone of the all the options available today — rideshare apps, such as Uber or Lyft, taxis, public transportation or family and friends who have not consumed alcohol
"We know the holiday season, which extends into the new year, is a higher risk for crashes and, unfortunately, we also know that we'll probably get more calls from new families who have been impacted," explained Denise Blake, Executive Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Georgia State Office.
For those impacted by drunk driving and may have lost a loved one, MADD Georgia is also holding monthly online support groups. Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/maddgeorgia for all program updates, call our office at 770-615-3737, or visit us online at www.madd.org/georgia.
