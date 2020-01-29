PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A North Georgia judge faces a series of charges including using government issued credit card for unauthorized personal use at an Atlanta hotel.
Pickens County Chief Magistrate Judge Allen Wigington turned himself into Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night. He is facing several theft charges. This comes after a month long investigation.
The sheriff’s office found multiple transgressions while reviewing Pickens County financial documents during December 2019. After discussions with the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested.
Investigators uncovered a situation involving a local nonprofit organization, where Judge Wigington served as the treasurer. In this case, Judge Wigington is accused using funds from the nonprofit to pay personal debts, then he attempted to cover the action by taking funds from the Pickens County Magistrate Office to reimburse the nonprofit organization, according to the press release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
GBI executed a search warrant on Judge Wigington’s office. After evidence was confiscated, the judge was charged with three counts of unauthorized use of financial transaction card, six counts of theft by taking and one count of violation of oath by public officer.
Wigington was booked with a $50,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.
