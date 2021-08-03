TOKYO (CBS46) — A series of strong earthquakes have been felt in Tokyo as the country is waking up for another day of Olympic competition.
According to the live earthquake map from the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck at at 5:33 a.m. Japan time. It was followed about 10 minutes later by a magnitude 5.1.
The earthquake struck about 155 miles ENE of Tokyo.
Details are still very limited, but multiple reporters covering the games in Tokyo are reporting having felt the quake early Wednesday morning.
Earthquake in Tokyo right now. I’ve felt the shaking for about 30 seconds. Still going.— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 3, 2021
Earthquake in Tokyo right now. I’ve felt the shaking for about 30 seconds. Still going.— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 3, 2021
CNN's Will Ripley reports there is no damage in Tokyo and no tsunami warning was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.