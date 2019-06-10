cbs46 news logo

EASTLAKE, Oh. (CBS46) A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has been reported in northeast Ohio.

The USGS reports that the 4.0 magnitude quake hit the city of Eastlake, near Cleveland.

The City of Mentor says their 911 systems are being overwhelmed with calls, and they're asking residents not to call unless it’s an emergency situation.

Some residents said they felt like their home was "rocking."

