EASTLAKE, Oh. (CBS46) A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has been reported in northeast Ohio.
The USGS reports that the 4.0 magnitude quake hit the city of Eastlake, near Cleveland.
The City of Mentor says their 911 systems are being overwhelmed with calls, and they're asking residents not to call unless it’s an emergency situation.
We are waiting for the experts to affirm what was probably an earthquake here in NEO but please tune in to the news. Dispatch is being overwhelmed with 911 calls - we don't know anymore than you do at this point.— City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) June 10, 2019
Some residents said they felt like their home was "rocking."
can finally cross "feel an earthquake" off my bucket list. Thank you sweet Ohio!— bri (@onetwobrifour_) June 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.