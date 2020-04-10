HALL CO., GA (CBS46)—COVID-19 has delayed the mailing of property assessment notices to Hall County residents.
According to the Hall County Tax Assessors office, notices will not be mailed out until May 1,at the earliest.
The notices were originally scheduled to be mailed on April 10 to all owners of real property.
"We are delaying this year's mailing to be consistent with what other counties are doing statewide," Chief Appraiser Steve Watson said. "Although Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order has been extended, our staff is working remotely and will be able to assist property owners with questions and can help guide them through the appeal process as needed."
As a reminder, a property tax assessment notice is not a tax bill. The estimate of taxes on the notice is based on the current year's assessed value and the previous year's tax rate.
The 2020 property tax rate will not be determined until it is approved by the various governing authorities, the County, schools and municipalities.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Hall County Board of Assessors has approved electronic appeals.
Property owners may now exercise their right to appeal via email to assessor@hallcounty.org or by fax at 770.531.3968.
For more information, email assessor@hallcounty.org or call 770-531-6720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.