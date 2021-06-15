DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County caused significant delays for commuters in the area Tuesday night.
The accident happened on the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Candler Road. Police say three out of five lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
Avoid the area and expect delays. Stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
