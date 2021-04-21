ROCKDALE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident closed several eastbound lanes of I-20 near State Road in Rockdale County Wednesday afternoon.
As of 1:16 p.m. two right lanes of the interstate are blocked as crew members work to clear the scene. Officials say the estimated clearance time is unknown.
Police advise commuters in the area to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
