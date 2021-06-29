DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident blocked several lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident involved one vehicle and one semi-truck on I-285EB just past Jonesboro Road. As of 5:58 p.m. three lanes are blocked. Crews are working to clear the scene, officials say its expect to clear around 7 p.m.
Use alternate routes and avoid area. Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 for updates.
