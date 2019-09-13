HABERSHAM County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An accident involving several vehicles caused major delays for commuters in Habersham County.
The accident happened on Highway 15 just south of Tallullah Falls. Several helicopters and fire crews rushed to the scene; however, it is unknown at this time how many victims suffered from injuries.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.