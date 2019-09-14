ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident shut down I-20 after several people were reported injured late Saturday night.
Officers along with fire crews rushed to the scene on I-20 eastbound just before I-285.
Upon arrival, officials found several vehicles heavily damaged and multiple people injured. Authorities say around fifteen people appeared to have suffered from minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
