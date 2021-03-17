One major banking chain reported that they were experiencing outages with their online services on the day many Americans anticipated receiving stimulus payments.
Wells Fargo reported the outage via Twitter, while reassuring customers that stimulus payment deposits were not affected.
We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning due to high volumes. This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/yoHAieoKQO— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021
Around 3 p.m. Wells Fargo released the following statement:
“Our technical teams have resolved the issue and customers should now be able to access online banking again. We apologize for the issue.”
