Wells Fargo
Peter Foley/Bloomberg/Getty Images

One major banking chain reported that they were experiencing outages with their online services on the day many Americans anticipated receiving stimulus payments.

Wells Fargo reported the outage via Twitter, while reassuring customers that stimulus payment deposits were not affected.

Around 3 p.m. Wells Fargo released the following statement: 

“Our technical teams have resolved the issue and customers should now be able to access online banking again. We apologize for the issue.”

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

