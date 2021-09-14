UPDATE (CBS46) — Police tell CBS46 News that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Four people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. One person was reported to be in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Authorities are diverting traffic while investigators and crew members work to clear the scene.
______________________________________________________________
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash in Gwinnett County is causing major delays for commuters in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Crews are working to clear the crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Noblin Ridge Drive. Police have reported injuries but have not released further details at this time.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a vehicle flipped over multiple times on the scene.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest details.
