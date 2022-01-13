SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – A wreck on Ga. 400 caused major delays for commuters in Sandy Springs Thursday afternoon.
The crash blocked all southbound lanes of the interstate near the North Springs Marta Station.
Chopper46 is headed over the scene for the latest. Stay with CBS46 on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.