DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County is causing major delays for commuters in the area Tuesday afternoon.
Police are advising commuters to avoid the area and expect delays as all southbound lanes of I-285, just south of Highway 78, near exit East Ponce De Leon Avenue in DeKalb County are closed at this time.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for details
