DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Mary Chappell loves her area of Dunwoody in DeKalb County for one main reason.
"I like the feel of a small community," Chappell said.
That small community feel may get lost in the congestion of the new Perimeter Marketplace development.
“I could see that causing a little more congestion yes,” Chappell said.
The Dunwoody City Council approved the project this week. The shopping center will include a grocery store, gas station, and several other restaurants.
People living nearby like Ava Parker have some concerns.
“There is going to be a convenience store which probably a gas station which that concerns me most because of traffic and increased activity in this area," Parker said.
Before voting for, and passing, the measure several city council members also raised concerns about the development plans and losing green space.
The storm water retention pond will have to be filled in and paved over.
“It’s sad to see the lake get filled in and the wildlife I’m concerned about,” Parker said.
“I don’t think the lake was being used as much as it probably should have,” shopper Orlando Courtney said. “If you want to save something you’ve got to use it and if you are not using it developers are going to come in and make use of it.”
People around here are just hoping they gain more than they lose in the long run.
“Anytime there’s development you are going to lose,” Chappell said. “It’s just a matter of what’s most important for the area. What will benefit the area.”
“So hopefully it will rejuvenate the area and things will be good,” Parker said.
