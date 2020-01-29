ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) hit a major milestone Tuesday.
According to GWCC staffers, the center has completed its first major expansion since 2002.
Exhibit Hall BC has added 100,000-square feet to the Congress Center, and this addition now “makes it one of five convention centers in the nation that offer one million square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a GWCC official wrote.”
Officials reported this addition will bring and estimated $600+ million in economic impact to Georgia.
For more information on the GWCC, click:https://bit.ly/36B8ROM
