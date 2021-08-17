UPDATE (CBS46) — Most of the flooding has been cleared from I-85 southbound, but traffic remains slow on the saturated roads. You are asked to continue to drive with caution in that area.
____________________________________________________________
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Authorities are asking drivers to steer clear of I-85 southbound near Jimmy Carter Boulevard as a large portion of the highway is under water.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, heavy rains from Tropical Storm Fred led to heavy flooding in the area. Cars have been able to slowly make their way through the area, but it is causing several delays on that route.
If you have another route, you are asked to use that route and avoid I-85 southbound.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest weather and traffic updates throughout the day.
