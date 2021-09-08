Major flooding closes roadway in Alpharetta, avoid area and expect delays

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A roadway in Alpharetta is closed due to flooding in the area early Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are working to clear flooding on Academy Street between Webb Bridge Crossing and Jamestown Trail.
Authorities have not yet released when the roadway will reopen at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.