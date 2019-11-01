ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Gas Light crews are working to repair a gas leak in a residential area of the west side of Alpharetta.
As a precaution, gas services have been shut off to homes in the area of Mid Broadwell Road Friday evening.
“Atlanta Gas Light is committed to delivering safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers. We are experiencing low pressure on parts of our system. As a result, natural gas service is impacted to approximately 750 customers in Alpharetta, located near the Mid Broadwell Road area," said a spokesperson for Southern Gas Company. "For safety purposes, our crews have turned off gas service to homes in the affected area, however we are working to make the necessary repairs and restore gas service as safely and swiftly as possible, particularly given tonight’s cold weather. We understand that this may cause some discomfort but appreciate the community’s patience as we seek to safely resolve this issue.”
