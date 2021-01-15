Publix has teamed up with Governor Brian Kemp and the State of Georgia to fight back against coronavirus, distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to over 100 of their Georgia locations.
Vaccinations will be available at 108 Publix pharmacy locations throughout the state, by appointment only. First responders, health care workers, people of age 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be eligible.
Appointments may be made starting Friday using an online reservation system via publix.com/covidvaccine. Vaccines will be administered beginning Saturday.
“At Publix, we know how important it is to be there, especially in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this critical service to the Georgia community.”
Vaccinations are being provided only to eligible individuals, by appointment, and at no cost as long as the supply lasts. Publix advised that insured customers should bring their insurance cards, while Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Those without health insurance will have to bring their driver’s license or provide their Social Security number.
