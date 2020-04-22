ATLANTA (CBS46)—A national gym chain announced a major change to their reopening plans in Georgia after COVID-19 shut down most commercial activity throughout the U.S.
On Monday, Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp said gyms, bowling alleys, spas, and hair salons will be allowed to resume business in the state on Friday.
On Wednesday, days after Gov. Kemp’s announcement, LA Fitness detailed their reopening plans with May 1 as its target date.
However, on Thursday night, LA Fitness announced they are holding off on their reopening plans for their Georgia gym locations.
“Although we had originally set a target date of May 1 for our first market reopening, specifically Georgia, we decided to hold off for now while we seek a greater consensus between the federal, state and local authorities on the proper path forward”, read an email the gym chain sent to members.
In addition, the gym chain indicated they received numerous phone calls and emails from members and that guided their decision to delay their Georgia reopening.
LA Fitness did not indicate a new date they will reopen their Georgia locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.