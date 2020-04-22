ATLANTA (CBS46)—A national gym chain announced their reopening plans in Georgia after COVID-19 shut down most commercial activity throughout the U.S.
On Monday, Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp said gyms, bowling alleys, spas, and hair salons will be allowed to resume business in the state on Friday.
Days after Gov. Kemp’s announcement, LA Fitness detailed their reopening plans.
According to an email sent to members, LA Fitness is hoping to reopen on May 1st.
They cautioned, it may look a little different inside of their gyms as they take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As per CDC guidelines, the national gym chain reported they will limit their building occupancy to one person for every 200 square feet, and equipment will be moved to create safe social distancing.
In addition, they indicated there will be a different check-in process for members, and the gym chain is asking members to use hand sanitizer as they enter the club.
The spas and saunas will remain off limits, and the daycare area for kids will also remain closed.
LA Fitness announced staff will disinfect frequently used areas and they are asking members to do the following:
• Wash or sanitize your hands often
• Wipe down equipment after each use
• Bring a towel with you and your own mat
• Give each other space and follow the social distancing signs
• Most importantly, if you feel sick, have a fever, are coughing, have difficulty breathing, or if in the last two weeks you been in close contact with a person with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, please stay home
Initial hours of operations for gyms throughout Georgia will be on Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
