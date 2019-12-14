Gwinnett Co., Ga. (CBS46)—A major Gwinnett County road was shut down as crews repaired a gas line.
According to officials, the gas leak happened after a construction crew hit a gas line.
It happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Singleton Road and Williams Rd in Norcross.
Police shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes in the area for several hours.
While crews were making repairs, officials said there was a vehicle accident that occurred in the area.
There were no injuries.
